Amit Shah Criticizes Sonia-Manmohan Government on Security Policies

During a rally in Jalgaon district, Amit Shah criticized the Sonia-Manmohan era for not taking decisive actions against Naxalism and terrorism, attributing it to vote bank politics. Shah emphasized the need for stronger, more assertive policies to tackle these issues and safeguard national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:08 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent rally held in Jalgaon district, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the previous Sonia-Manmohan government for their purported inadequacies in addressing Naxalism and terrorism during their tenure.

Shah accused the Congress-led regime of prioritizing electoral gains over national security, failing to adopt firm measures against these pressing threats.

He stressed the importance of implementing robust policies to effectively counter such security challenges and protect the nation's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

