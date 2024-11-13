Amit Shah Criticizes Sonia-Manmohan Government on Security Policies

At a recent rally held in Jalgaon district, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the previous Sonia-Manmohan government for their purported inadequacies in addressing Naxalism and terrorism during their tenure.

Shah accused the Congress-led regime of prioritizing electoral gains over national security, failing to adopt firm measures against these pressing threats.

He stressed the importance of implementing robust policies to effectively counter such security challenges and protect the nation's welfare.

