Tight Battle in Raipur By-Election Sees 50.50% Voter Turnout
The by-election in Raipur City South, Chhattisgarh, recorded a 50.50% voter turnout with 30 candidates in the fray. The main contest is between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress's Akash Sharma. Votes will be counted on November 23. The seat was vacated by BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal.
A by-election in the Raipur City South assembly constituency, Chhattisgarh, witnessed a 50.50% voter turnout on Wednesday. Despite the hotly contested battle, the voting process was largely peaceful, a poll official confirmed.
In this bypoll, 30 candidates aimed for the seat, though the spotlight was primarily on BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress nominee Akash Sharma. Voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm under tight security measures.
With the seat vacated by BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal earlier in June, votes are scheduled for counting on November 23. The constituency, housing over 271,000 registered voters, saw extensive preparations, with 253 booths and over 1,000 security personnel ensuring a smooth voting process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
