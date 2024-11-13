Debate Over Muslim Reservation in Karnataka Tenders

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed that a proposal for a four percent reservation for Muslims in government tenders is under consideration. This request was made by prominent Muslim leaders, including Minister Rahim Khan, seeking to benefit socially and economically backward Muslims.

The petition, filed on August 24, prompted significant political debate. The BJP argues that this move could disturb societal harmony, with state president B Y Vijayendra labeling it 'unhealthy'. Critics accuse the Congress of using appeasement politics for electoral gains.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the BJP's criticism, stating their strategy is to create discord between religious communities. He emphasized that no decision has been made. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the proposal online as 'shameless appeasement politics'.

