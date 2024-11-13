Left Menu

Debate Over Muslim Reservation in Karnataka Tenders

Karnataka's government is considering a 4% contract reservation for Muslims following requests by Muslim leaders. No decisions have been made yet. Opposition parties criticized the move, accusing the Congress of divisive politics. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the proposal, highlighting BJP’s communal tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:55 IST
Debate Over Muslim Reservation in Karnataka Tenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed that a proposal for a four percent reservation for Muslims in government tenders is under consideration. This request was made by prominent Muslim leaders, including Minister Rahim Khan, seeking to benefit socially and economically backward Muslims.

The petition, filed on August 24, prompted significant political debate. The BJP argues that this move could disturb societal harmony, with state president B Y Vijayendra labeling it 'unhealthy'. Critics accuse the Congress of using appeasement politics for electoral gains.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the BJP's criticism, stating their strategy is to create discord between religious communities. He emphasized that no decision has been made. Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the proposal online as 'shameless appeasement politics'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024