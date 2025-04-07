Medical Professor Nominated Amidst Anti-Government Unrest in Serbia

In a surprising move amidst a backdrop of political turmoil, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has nominated Djuro Macut, a medical professor with no prior political experience, as the next prime minister. This decision follows the resignation of the former prime minister amid widespread anti-government protests centered on issues of corruption and governance failures.

The protests intensified following the deadly collapse of a railway station roof in November, which left 16 dead and fueled public discontent. Demonstrators have leveraged this tragedy to highlight what they perceive as systemic corruption and incompetence within Vucic's administration, marking the most formidable challenge to his 12 years in power.

In deflecting these accusations, the government contends that foreign intelligence agencies are stirring up unrest in Serbia, a nation of 6.6 million. While Macut is expected to propose a new cabinet by April, opposition parties dismiss his nomination as a mere extension of Vucic's influence, questioning his expertise to lead the government effectively.

