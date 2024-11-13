Historic Handshake: Smooth Transition from Biden to Trump
US President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office, marking the start of a peaceful transition from Democrat to Republican leadership. Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory, and both leaders expressed a commitment to civility in politics despite its challenges.
In a historic moment, US President Joe Biden welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the Oval Office on Wednesday, where both leaders pledged a smooth transition of power from Democrat to Republican.
Biden extended his congratulations to Trump for his electoral victory, as politics entered a rare moment of cordiality.
As reporters were quickly led out, the significance of this transition underscored the importance of peaceful political handovers in American democracy.
