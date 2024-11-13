Left Menu

Historic Handshake: Smooth Transition from Biden to Trump

US President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump met in the Oval Office, marking the start of a peaceful transition from Democrat to Republican leadership. Biden congratulated Trump on his election victory, and both leaders expressed a commitment to civility in politics despite its challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:57 IST
Historic Handshake: Smooth Transition from Biden to Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic moment, US President Joe Biden welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the Oval Office on Wednesday, where both leaders pledged a smooth transition of power from Democrat to Republican.

Biden extended his congratulations to Trump for his electoral victory, as politics entered a rare moment of cordiality.

As reporters were quickly led out, the significance of this transition underscored the importance of peaceful political handovers in American democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024