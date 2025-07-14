Jannik Sinner's Bet with Coach Darren Cahill: A Victory Beyond Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner's victory at Wimbledon could influence Darren Cahill's future as his coach. A pre-final bet may allow Sinner to keep Cahill on the team. Sinner expressed his desire for Cahill to stay, although Cahill might reduce his travel schedule. The decision now lies with Sinner.
In a twist of events after his Wimbledon win, Jannik Sinner faces the prospect of retaining his coach, Darren Cahill, thanks to a pre-match wager. The bet allowed Sinner the authority to determine Cahill's future involvement with his coaching team.
Earlier this year, Cahill had announced his intention to step down from his role as one of the top-ranked player's coaches by the end of 2025, citing various unspecified reasons. However, Sinner's triumph over Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final has added a new dynamic to their coaching relationship.
Sinner, visibly pleased with the victory, revealed the bet and remarked on his desire for honesty and experienced guidance both on and off the court. The Italian player now has the choice to persuade Cahill to remain, although Cahill may reduce his travel commitments to accommodate the lengthy tennis season ahead.
