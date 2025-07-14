Brazil Kicks Off Women's Copa America with Victory

Brazil's journey for their ninth Women's Copa America title started with a solid 2-0 triumph over Venezuela on Sunday in Quito.

Despite Venezuela's initial pressure, highlighted by Dayana Rodriguez's long-range attempt, Brazil broke the deadlock as Amanda Gutierres capitalized on Isadora Haas's cross.

The second half saw equalizing attempts from Venezuela, but Brazil's goalkeeper Lorena stood firm. Duda Sampaio ensured Brazil's win with a late strike, attributing the hard-fought victory to the improved quality of South American teams.