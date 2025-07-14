Left Menu

Brazil Kicks Off Women's Copa America with Victory

Brazil began their Women's Copa America campaign with a 2-0 win against Venezuela. Amanda Gutierres scored following a setup from Giovana, and Duda Sampaio sealed the win. Despite Venezuela's efforts, Brazil's defense held firm. The victory marked Brazil's seventh consecutive win over Venezuela in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:03 IST
Brazil Kicks Off Women's Copa America with Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's journey for their ninth Women's Copa America title started with a solid 2-0 triumph over Venezuela on Sunday in Quito.

Despite Venezuela's initial pressure, highlighted by Dayana Rodriguez's long-range attempt, Brazil broke the deadlock as Amanda Gutierres capitalized on Isadora Haas's cross.

The second half saw equalizing attempts from Venezuela, but Brazil's goalkeeper Lorena stood firm. Duda Sampaio ensured Brazil's win with a late strike, attributing the hard-fought victory to the improved quality of South American teams.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025