Historic Reunion: Trump and Biden's Unexpected White House Meeting

In an unexpected turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump made his way back to the White House for a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden. The meeting marks the first face-to-face interaction between the two political adversaries since Trump's recent electoral victory.

Biden welcomed Trump with an embrace of tradition and a promise for a seamless transition of power. The two leaders, often seen at opposite ends of the political spectrum, are navigating the complexities of a power shift complicated by longstanding differences in policy and governance.

The key issues at play include finalizing transition agreements required by the Presidential Transition Act and addressing crucial foreign policy matters, particularly concerning U.S. support for Ukraine. With the meeting set against a backdrop of past tensions, the transfer of power remains a matter of high interest and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)