Biden and Xi's Final Dialogue: Navigating U.S.-China Relations

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, potentially for the last time under the current administration. This meeting, happening at the APEC forum in Lima, aims to address various global tensions and bilateral issues, including trade tariffs, Taiwan, and counter-narcotic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In what could be their last rendezvous under the Biden administration, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru. This anticipated meeting is set to address a myriad of global tensions affecting their nations.

The interaction is marked by the backdrop of a potentially more confrontational tone in Sino-American relations, especially with the transitioning Washington landscape under President-elect Donald Trump. Discussions are expected to revolve around pressing issues like Taiwan, the South China Sea, and drug control efforts, highlighting the complex dynamics of this bilateral relationship.

In recent moves, the Democratic administration has tightened its stance on China through tariffs and investment restrictions, sparking criticism from Beijing. The Trump administration's early personnel choices indicate a potentially hawkish approach toward China, with significant trade tensions looming on the horizon.

