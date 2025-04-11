Taiwan and the U.S.: Bold Trade Talks Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

In a significant development, Taiwan is part of the initial group of trade partners to engage in talks with the United States, as confirmed by President Lai Ching-te. This comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily reduce hefty tariffs on numerous countries while intensifying pressure on China.

Countries across Asia, along with around 70 nations globally, have reported either starting or preparing to initiate discussions with Washington over tariffs. Addressing business leaders in Taichung, President Lai declared Taiwan's preparedness for these crucial negotiations, aiming to bolster economic and trade cooperation with the U.S.

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly from China, Taiwan offers a zero-tariff proposition and plans to increase investment in the U.S. As Taiwan pursues a long-desired free trade agreement, it navigates the complex landscape of its international relations and its status as a major semiconductor producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)