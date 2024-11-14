Trump's Political Resurgence: A Comeback to Power

In a surprising political twist, Donald Trump visited the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The two-hour engagement signifies Trump's unexpected resurgence in the political arena.

Sitting in the Oval Office, both Trump and Biden acknowledged the significance of a smooth transition of power, a marked contrast to the unrest following the 2020 election loss.

The meeting underscores Trump's comeback, as he aligns with GOP allies to reclaim power. Despite past hostilities, this engagement reflects a rare moment of bipartisanship not seen since their earlier encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)