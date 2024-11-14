Left Menu

Trump's GOP: A New Era of Governance

With Donald Trump heading to the White House, the Republican Party will control both Congress chambers, setting the stage for major policy reforms. The GOP's hold is bolstered by Trump's influence and a conservative Supreme Court, making significant legislative impact likely in the years ahead.

Donald Trump, upon his inauguration, will lead a Republican Party armed with control of both the House and Senate, paving the way for significant policy shifts, notably tax reductions and federal government downsizing.

Edison Research projects Republicans will maintain a 218-vote majority in the House, bolstered by a Senate majority cemented after the November election. During Trump's initial term (2017-2021), monumental tax cuts were a hallmark achievement, now set to expire next year.

Amidst a divided government over the past two years, President Joe Biden faced challenges in legislative processes, contrasted with Trump's dominion over his party's direction and influence, reinforced by a 6-3 conservative Supreme Court majority.

