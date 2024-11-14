Trump Appoints Gaetz as AG Nominee Amid Cabinet Rush
President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general. The appointment signals Trump's aggressive strategy to transform the Justice Department to align with his policies. Gaetz’s confirmation, pivotal for Trump's agenda, awaits the Republican-majority Senate's decision.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday made a significant move by nominating Republican Representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, in a bid to swiftly form his Cabinet.
"Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," stated Trump in his official announcement, which still needs confirmation by the Republican-dominated Senate.
Insiders have labeled the attorney general's role as critical, particularly for Trump's plans regarding immigration policies and addressing past prosecutions. Trump's previous term saw tensions with the Justice Department, now seeking alignment with Gaetz's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
