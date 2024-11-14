Crisis Looms: UNRWA's Future in Gaza at Risk

The United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, faces an existential threat due to imminent Israeli legislation, potentially crippling its operations in Gaza. This legislation, passed by Israel's parliament, will ban UNRWA from operating in its territories, raising alarms over educational access in the region.

UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned about the dire consequences during a United Nations General Assembly committee session. He emphasized the vital role UNRWA plays in educating over 660,000 children in Gaza, cautioning that dismantling the agency could marginalize a whole generation and foster extremism.

The international community, including U.S. representatives, have underlined the urgency of pausing the law's implementation. With President-elect Donald Trump anticipated to adopt a pro-Israel stance, the situation remains tense. The U.N. Security Council has backed UNRWA's indispensable role, urging Israel to reassume educational responsibilities if the organization is shut down.

(With inputs from agencies.)