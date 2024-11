Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Criticizes Mexico's Security Policies

In a recent press conference, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar voiced concerns over Mexico's security landscape, calling the nation unsafe and criticizing former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approach.

Salazar pinpointed a deterioration in U.S.-Mexico security coordination during Obrador's term, largely due to his refusal of American aid. He emphasized that the 'hugs not bullets' strategy failed to curb violence.

The ambassador expressed hope that new President Claudia Sheinbaum may fortify efforts against crime. Despite their same-party affiliation, a continuity of policy is expected, straining U.S.-Mexico diplomatic ties amid increasing violence.

