Left Menu

High-Stakes Gamble: Polymarket CEO's Home Raided by FBI

Federal law enforcement agents raided the home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan in downtown New York, investigating the use of his crypto-fueled platform for illegal U.S.-based election betting. The raid occurred after Polymarket defied opinion polls by giving Donald Trump higher chances than Kamala Harris during the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:58 IST
High-Stakes Gamble: Polymarket CEO's Home Raided by FBI

Federal law enforcement agents raided the SoHo apartment of Shayne Coplan, the CEO of Polymarket, early Wednesday morning. The raid, confirmed by the company, involved the seizure of Coplan's phone and electronics.

The timing of the raid, coming shortly after the presidential election, is significant. Polymarket, an offshore betting platform driven by cryptocurrency, allowed bettors to give Donald Trump greater odds of winning than those perceived by opinion polls.

The Department of Justice is investigating Polymarket for allegedly permitting U.S.-based users to gamble on the site, actions that could violate federal law. The company claims the raid was politically motivated, although Coplan has not been arrested or taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024