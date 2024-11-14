Controversy and Allegations: West Bengal Bypolls Under Scrutiny

In the wake of bypolls in West Bengal, accusations of electoral malpractice have emerged, casting doubt over the integrity of the process. Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar voiced concerns, alleging the absence of free and fair elections, and urged the Election Commission to prevent such scenarios.

Sarkar's assertions came alongside claims from BJP figures who described actions by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) as threats to democracy. BJP candidate Dilip Kumar Roy accused TMC supporters of intimidating voters in the Sitai constituency, leading to empty polling booths out of fear.

Further intensifying the allegations, BJP leader Amit Malviya reported an attack on Rahul Lohar, a BJP candidate, allegedly by TMC 'goons'. Malviya criticized the state's administration under Mamata Banerjee, claiming systematic misuse of power to hinder democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)