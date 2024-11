Biden’s South American Farewell Tour: Navigating a Trumped Future

President Joe Biden is on a six-day tour of Peru and Brazil, attending what are likely to be his last significant international summits. During his visit, Biden hopes to consolidate relationships with world leaders. However, these gatherings are overshadowed by global attention on Donald Trump's presidency return and its implications.

Biden will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru and the G20 in Brazil. His agenda includes talks on climate, global infrastructure, and security, as well as a vital meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite the focus on Trump, Biden intends to emphasize the importance of alliances for U.S. security.

As Biden undertakes this diplomatic mission, world leaders are reaching out to Trump to decipher his policies and appointments. Meanwhile, speculation grows about Biden's strategic discussions with leaders regarding Trump's potential policies, especially concerning U.S.-China relations, amidst complex global tensions.

