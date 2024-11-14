Clash of Titans: Andhra Pradesh's Political Showdown
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for demanding the leader of the opposition status without party support. In a heated assembly session, Naidu compared Reddy to a drug lord and promised strict action against marijuana trade. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan called for a Social Media Abuse Protection Bill, while IT Minister Nara Lokesh condemned personal insults during legislative sessions.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sharply criticized YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's demands for opposition status, citing the necessity of popular vote for such recognition.
During the proceedings, Naidu drew controversial parallels between Reddy and the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, emphasizing strong measures against marijuana-related crimes in the state. The CM warned against dictating terms in democracy while praising his own deputy speaker's recent election.
Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh addressed the Legislative Council, accusing YSRCP of disrespecting his mother. Amid debates over this personal attack, Lokesh questioned opposition tactics and highlighted his father Naidu's absence from assembly proceedings due to such slights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
