Clash of Titans: Andhra Pradesh's Political Showdown

In a heated session on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sharply criticized YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's demands for opposition status, citing the necessity of popular vote for such recognition.

During the proceedings, Naidu drew controversial parallels between Reddy and the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, emphasizing strong measures against marijuana-related crimes in the state. The CM warned against dictating terms in democracy while praising his own deputy speaker's recent election.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh addressed the Legislative Council, accusing YSRCP of disrespecting his mother. Amid debates over this personal attack, Lokesh questioned opposition tactics and highlighted his father Naidu's absence from assembly proceedings due to such slights.

