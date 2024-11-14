Mexico's Battle to Preserve Native White Corn: A Constitutional Safeguard

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico announced plans to enshrine protections for non-genetically modified white corn in the constitution. This initiative aims to safeguard biodiversity and public health, emphasizing the cultural significance of corn in Mexican cuisine and history. More than 60 native varieties exist in Mexico.

Sheinbaum's plan builds on efforts by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to limit imports of genetically modified yellow corn, primarily used for livestock feed. This move has caused tensions under the North American free trade agreement due to reliance on such imports from the United States.

A panel under the USMCA is expected to rule on Mexico's restrictions on genetically modified corn imports by November 29, a decision that could escalate bilateral trade disputes. As the USMCA faces revisions in 2026, future negotiations between Sheinbaum's administration and President-elect Donald Trump's government could be pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)