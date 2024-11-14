March for Justice: Harda Victims Seek Answers

In a bid to seek justice, the kin of those affected by the February 6 Harda blast have embarked on a significant march to Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, aiming to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The tragic incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 200 people, leaving families distraught and demanding answers.

Over 100 determined individuals, encompassing women, children, and elderly, have joined together to participate in this 150-kilometer journey. They have been residing in a relief camp established at Harda's ITI for the last nine months, awaiting compensation for their homes destroyed in the explosion.

Bhavna Chauhan, a 45-year-old participant, voiced the collective frustration, stating, "Enough is enough now. We've run out of patience and have no other recourse but to embark on this Nyay Yatra to Bhopal to seek justice from the CM." Despite authorities' promises, tangible action remains elusive for those affected by the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)