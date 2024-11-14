Gas Cylinder Promise Sparks Controversy in Jharkhand Elections

Controversy erupted in Jharkhand elections when AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced that his party would provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 to all citizens if voted to power. The statement, made during a rally, prompted a fierce backlash from the BJP, who labeled the promise as 'anti-national'.

Currently, LPG cylinders cost Rs 860 in major Jharkhand cities, where infiltration is a key electoral issue. Mir emphasized that the proposal includes all citizens, irrespective of religion or immigrant status. AICC senior coordinator BK Hariprasad reiterated these promises, challenging the BJP's assertions.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criticised the proposal, accusing Congress of supporting infiltration. As the state approaches its second phase of elections, the gas cylinder pledge remains a hotly debated topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)