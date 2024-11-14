Punjab's Youth Poised to Propel State to Global Forefront

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the state's youth to play a dynamic role in supporting government efforts aimed at establishing Punjab as a leading state globally.

Addressing a gathering at a youth festival in DAV College, Mann highlighted the unique energy and talent of Punjab's youth, which historically drives positive societal change, reciting a favorite poem from his college days.

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration's commitment to youth development through job opportunities and platforms for personal growth, underlining the importance of youth involvement in the state's socio-economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)