Punjab's Youth Poised to Propel State to Global Forefront
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the youth to actively support state initiatives to elevate Punjab globally. He emphasized the role of youth festivals in personality development, sharing personal experiences. Mann assured governmental efforts to provide opportunities and encourage socio-economic contributions from the youth.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on the state's youth to play a dynamic role in supporting government efforts aimed at establishing Punjab as a leading state globally.
Addressing a gathering at a youth festival in DAV College, Mann highlighted the unique energy and talent of Punjab's youth, which historically drives positive societal change, reciting a favorite poem from his college days.
The Chief Minister reiterated his administration's commitment to youth development through job opportunities and platforms for personal growth, underlining the importance of youth involvement in the state's socio-economic progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh govt jobs, in Jharkhand: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Himachal Pradesh Extends Police Recruitment to Boost Opportunities
Rajasthan Rising: A Gateway to Investment Opportunities
Inflexor Secures Initial Close of Rs 350 Crore Opportunities Fund
MENA Economic Outlook 2024: Challenges, Opportunities, and Growth Prospects