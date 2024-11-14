Left Menu

High Tensions and Violence Erupt in Rajasthan Bypolls

Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena was arrested amid escalating violence following his alleged assault on a polling official. The incident led to serious injuries of PTI journalists, prompting demands for justice from state officials. Clashes between Meena's supporters and police have intensified local unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:01 IST
Naresh Meena
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of Naresh Meena, an Independent MLA candidate, has triggered a series of violent events in Rajasthan. The situation escalated after Meena allegedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary outside a polling booth, leading to injuries among several journalists from PTI who were covering a subsequent protest.

While tensions soared further, Chief Minister's office instructed police to ensure the safety of journalists Ajeet Shekhawat and Dharmendra Kumar, who were attacked by a mob. The violence impacted local governance, with government employees staging a strike to demand Meena's arrest and justice for the victims.

Additional security measures were taken, including a flag march by police forces. Despite Meena's claims blaming government actions, the administration has arrested several individuals and filed cases against Meena, amid ongoing unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

