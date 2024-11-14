Mallikarjun Kharge Vows Financial Support to Maharashtra Women Under Maha Vikas Aghadi Plan

In a rally at Igatpuri, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge pledged to grant Rs 3,000 to every woman in Maharashtra contingent upon Maha Vikas Aghadi's ascension to power. Reflecting on the democratic contributions of eminent leaders, Kharge's remarks highlighted a shift from class-based voting systems to expansive suffrage.

Addressing a crowd in Pune, Kharge reiterated Congress's adherence to the philosophies of Ambedkar and Nehru, while sharply criticizing the BJP for attempting to divide the nation along religious lines. He commended former leaders, like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, for their sacrifices for Indian unity and cohesion.

Amidst a heated election campaign for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, Kharge expressed confidence in Congress and MVA's potential victory. The Congress veteran criticized the current Mahayuti government for lacking ideological grounding. Maharashtra heads to the polls on November 20 with results expected on November 23.

