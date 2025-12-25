Mogadishu's Municipal Voting: A Step Towards Somalia's National Elections

In a significant move towards democratic governance, Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, saw residents participate in municipal elections on Thursday. This marks a preliminary step towards the nation's first direct national elections in over half a century.

The last direct elections were held in 1969, shortly before the military coup by Mohamed Siad Barre. Since the fall of Barre in 1991, Somalia has endured years of civil unrest, leading to the adoption of an indirect electoral system in 2004. This system was intended to foster clan consensus amidst an Islamist insurgency.

Mogadishu's improved security conditions now permit these elections, with 1,605 candidates vying for 390 district council seats. Council members will ultimately select the mayor. Despite the optimism, concerns remain regarding the potential implications for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's political strategy and the ongoing threat from al Shabaab militants.