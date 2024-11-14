Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Jharkhand Elections Heat Up

Union Minister Annapurna Devi and Home Minister Amit Shah have criticized the Jharkhand government, accusing it of corruption and neglecting development. As the first phase of polls concludes, the BJP asserts confidence in forming the government, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha faces allegations of impropriety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:21 IST
Union Minister Annapurna Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Annapurna Devi has launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging it to be a "government of loot" that has upset the populace. This criticism follows the first phase of polling for 43 assembly seats that took place on November 13.

Devi described the prevailing enthusiasm among voters, emphasizing that the constituents are keen on taking control of the state's political trajectory. She asserted that the current administration is rife with deceit and malfeasance, which has energized the electorate to push for a government led by the NDA-BJP with a secure majority.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Giridh, condemned the Congress and criticized the Soren administration for allegedly blocking Prime Minister Modi's schemes due to corruption. Shah promised industrial growth to prevent labor migration and accused Soren of ignoring the state's potential in manufacturing and energy sectors while allowing infiltration into Jharkhand.

Shah asserted that the initial phase of the election reveals a clear path for the Bharatiya Janata Party to establish governance, signaling the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's potential exit. He cited the seizure of significant sums from Congress leaders linked to the Soren administration as indicative of widespread corruption, addressing his concerns at a rally in the Gandey assembly constituency.

The remaining 38 seats are slated for polling on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

