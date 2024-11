Biden's South America Farewell: Navigating a New Era

President Joe Biden is set to begin his six-day diplomatic mission in Peru and Brazil, participating in major international summits. As he approaches the conclusion of his presidency, global attention is fixated on Donald Trump's return to the White House and its implications for international relations.

Biden plans to use this visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru and the G20 in Brazil to reinforce connections with foreign leaders. These meetings, including pivotal discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, will address global issues such as climate change, Ukraine, and the intricate US-China relationship.

While Biden navigates these summits, world leaders are closely monitoring Trump's selection for critical national security and foreign policy roles, highlighting the growing anticipation and uncertainty surrounding his forthcoming administration.

