Left Menu

JPMorgan's Dimon Declines Trump Administration Role

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has confirmed he will not be joining Donald Trump's administration. Despite earlier speculation of his potential role as Treasury Secretary, Dimon will remain at the bank. Trump affirmed this decision on social media, expressing respect for Dimon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:49 IST
JPMorgan's Dimon Declines Trump Administration Role
Jamie Dimon
  • Country:
  • United States

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, will not be joining the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. This decision was confirmed by Trump himself via a social media post on Thursday.

In the post, Trump stated, "I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration." This ends speculation about Dimon's involvement in the government.

Last week, a source informed Reuters that Dimon, who had been rumored as a candidate for Treasury Secretary, intends to remain with JPMorgan Chase and has no plans to leave for a governmental role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024