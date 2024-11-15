JPMorgan's Dimon Declines Trump Administration Role

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, will not be joining the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. This decision was confirmed by Trump himself via a social media post on Thursday.

In the post, Trump stated, "I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration." This ends speculation about Dimon's involvement in the government.

Last week, a source informed Reuters that Dimon, who had been rumored as a candidate for Treasury Secretary, intends to remain with JPMorgan Chase and has no plans to leave for a governmental role.

(With inputs from agencies.)