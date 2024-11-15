JPMorgan's Dimon Declines Trump Administration Role
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has confirmed he will not be joining Donald Trump's administration. Despite earlier speculation of his potential role as Treasury Secretary, Dimon will remain at the bank. Trump affirmed this decision on social media, expressing respect for Dimon.
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, will not be joining the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. This decision was confirmed by Trump himself via a social media post on Thursday.
In the post, Trump stated, "I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration." This ends speculation about Dimon's involvement in the government.
Last week, a source informed Reuters that Dimon, who had been rumored as a candidate for Treasury Secretary, intends to remain with JPMorgan Chase and has no plans to leave for a governmental role.
