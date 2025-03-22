Gabon’s Upcoming Election: The Battle for Democratic Transition

Gabon's Constitutional Court has officially endorsed eight candidates to contest the forthcoming presidential election, sparking debate and concern internally and externally. Among them is the interim President Brice Oligui Nguema, who assumed power through a 2023 military coup.

The nation had seen a significant constitutional change allowing Nguema's candidacy, which many perceive could be a maneuver to prolong the military's grip on governance. The court's decision has drawn criticism as it bypasses the norm that transitional leaders should not seek office. Notably, the new constitution was overwhelmingly supported in November's referendum.

Nguema's formidable opponent is former Prime Minister Alain Claude Billie By Nze. The election slated for April 12 also features candidates such as Stephane Germain Iloko Boussengui and tax inspector Joseph Lapensee Essigone, with Gabonese entrepreneur Gninga Chaning Zenaba being the sole female contender.

