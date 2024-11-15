Jerome Powell: Future at the Fed After Chair Term in Question

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from revealing his plans once his term ends in May 2026. Speaking at an event in Dallas, Powell emphasized his commitment to fill out his current tenure but did not indicate any inclination to remain on the Fed board beyond his leadership role.

"I'll certainly serve to the end of my chair term," Powell stated, underscoring his current focus. He reassured the audience that his decision-making has not gone beyond completing his tenure as chair, which concludes in May 2026, even though his broader tenure as a Board of Governors member lasts until January 2028.

Remarkably, the last Fed chair to continue serving as a board member after stepping down as chief was Marriner Eccles, who led the Fed until January 1948 and remained on the board until July 1951. Powell's decision remains a subject of significant interest as it may set a precedent not seen in over seven decades.

