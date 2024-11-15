Left Menu

Biden's Crucial Diplomatic Balancing Act in Latin America

President Biden's visit to Latin America for international summits contrasts Trump's looming influence. He aims to strengthen alliances, focusing on US-China relations and collective security in response to global tensions. Biden's efforts in South America may define global power dynamics amid leadership transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:36 IST
  Peru

President Joe Biden arrived in Peru on Thursday, launching a significant six-day diplomatic effort in Latin America, marking one of the final international summit series of his presidency.

This tour offers Biden the opportunity to reinforce alliances he's nurtured, including essential talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, followed by key engagements in the Amazon rainforest and at the Group of 20 summit in Brazil.

Despite Biden's efforts, world attention is shifting towards what a possible return of Donald Trump to the presidency means, as many leaders already express eagerness to engage with him. Yet, Biden emphasizes substantive dialogue on pressing issues such as climate change and global security with his counterparts.

