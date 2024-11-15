Biden's Crucial Diplomatic Balancing Act in Latin America
President Biden's visit to Latin America for international summits contrasts Trump's looming influence. He aims to strengthen alliances, focusing on US-China relations and collective security in response to global tensions. Biden's efforts in South America may define global power dynamics amid leadership transitions.
- Country:
- Peru
President Joe Biden arrived in Peru on Thursday, launching a significant six-day diplomatic effort in Latin America, marking one of the final international summit series of his presidency.
This tour offers Biden the opportunity to reinforce alliances he's nurtured, including essential talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, followed by key engagements in the Amazon rainforest and at the Group of 20 summit in Brazil.
Despite Biden's efforts, world attention is shifting towards what a possible return of Donald Trump to the presidency means, as many leaders already express eagerness to engage with him. Yet, Biden emphasizes substantive dialogue on pressing issues such as climate change and global security with his counterparts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Instructs Automakers to Curb Investments in Europe Amid Tariff Dispute
China's Manufacturing Sector Shows Signs of Recovery
China's Stocks Climb Amid Rising Manufacturing and Property Surge
MEPs Warn China's Taiwan Strategy May Backfire, Emphasize EU-Taiwan Cooperation
India-China Disengagement Nears Completion: Defence Minister