Trump and Musk Unite: A New Vision for Government Efficiency

U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a government efficiency panel managed by Tesla's billionaire CEO, Elon Musk. The panel is set to produce a series of reports aimed at streamlining the U.S. government's operations, Trump revealed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The initiative, first announced earlier this week, will seek guidance from non-governmental advisors on reducing the size of the federal government. Trump aims to cut down on regulations and slash spending, with a special focus on dismantling what he refers to as the 'deep state' of entrenched career federal employees.

Despite the ambitious scope of the panel, any recommendations for budget cuts would require Congressional approval, as the U.S. Constitution grants spending authority to Congress. To ensure transparency, Musk has promised that the panel's actions will be open for public comment.

