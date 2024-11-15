Left Menu

Trump's Second Act: Strengthening US-India Ties Amid Global Tensions

US President-elect Donald Trump is poised to enhance US-India relations, building on the progress from his first term. Despite challenges, such as tariffs and reliance on Russian arms, Trump is expected to prioritize security partnerships with India, focusing on countering China's influence in Asia.

Donald Trump, the US President-elect, is expected to enhance his focus on strengthening ties with India, building on the strides achieved during his first term. This comes from insights shared by Lisa Curtis, a key figure for South Asia during Trump's first tenure at the White House.

In a recent interview, Curtis highlighted how Trump's first term elevated US-India relations, citing events where Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased mutual respect and camaraderie. However, potential bumps like tariff discussions and reliance on Russian arms could re-emerge as points of contention.

With a focus on security, both countries aim to deter China's growing influence. Curtis emphasized the need for deeper cooperation in defense, although an official alliance remains unlikely. Meanwhile, Trump's administration may continue discreet efforts to encourage India to reduce its reliance on Russian military supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

