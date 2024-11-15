Election Integrity Surge: EC's Crackdown in Maharashtra
The Election Commission has addressed 6,382 complaints regarding model code violations in Maharashtra, resolving all but one. Through its cVIGIL app, over Rs 536 crore in cash and goods have been seized. These actions aim to prevent voter inducement with polling set for November 20.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has been proactive in tackling model code violations during election campaigns in Maharashtra. Within the past month, it received and resolved 6,382 complaints, empowered by the use of the cVIGIL app.
This swift action comes amidst a major enforcement effort, where state and central agencies confiscated assets totaling over Rs 536 crore. The items seized included illicit cash, alcohol, narcotics, and precious metals, signaling a firm stance against electoral malpractice.
With the upcoming polling scheduled for November 20, these efforts underscore the EC's commitment to maintaining fair elections, adhering to the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge to Rule on Musk's Million-Dollar Sweepstakes Amid Election Integrity Concerns
Crypto's Political Shift: A New Dawn for Digital Assets in Washington
Russian Billionaire Roman Avdeev Sells Final Russian Assets to Focus on Family
Poll Seizure: Unaccounted Cash Confiscated in Ulhasnagar
Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure