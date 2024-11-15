Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Urges Jharkhand to Break Free from 'Infiltrator' Influence: A Call for BJP Support

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized opposition influences in Jharkhand, urging voters to support BJP in upcoming elections. He emphasized the need to remove 'infiltrators' and opposition parties like Congress, RJD, and JMM to foster state development. Thakur highlighted the importance of cultural events, advocating for community improvement initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:50 IST
Anurag Thakur Urges Jharkhand to Break Free from 'Infiltrator' Influence: A Call for BJP Support
BJP leader Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong political statement, BJP leader Anurag Thakur has urged the people of Jharkhand to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming second phase of state elections. Thakur criticized the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that infiltrators, alongside Congress, RJD, and JMM, have hampered the state's development by commandeering local resources and job opportunities.

Thakur, previously serving as Union Minister, stressed the importance of ridding Jharkhand of these influences to spur progress. He urged voters to cast their ballots in favor of BJP, assuring that the party aims to eliminate what he referred to as 'love jihad, land jihad, and job jihad,' issues he believes hinder the state's advancement.

Additionally, Thakur extended greetings on significant cultural occasions, such as Kartik Purnima and Jharkhand Foundation Day, underscoring the need for unity and collective action to overcome these challenges. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Pradhan Mantri Dharati Abha Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Yojana from Bihar, targeting the empowerment of tribal communities, as part of a broader effort to enhance their well-being through government schemes.

The initial phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections witnessed a promising voter turnout, surpassing that of 2019. The second phase is slated for November 20, with final vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024