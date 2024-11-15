Anurag Thakur Urges Jharkhand to Break Free from 'Infiltrator' Influence: A Call for BJP Support

In a strong political statement, BJP leader Anurag Thakur has urged the people of Jharkhand to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming second phase of state elections. Thakur criticized the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that infiltrators, alongside Congress, RJD, and JMM, have hampered the state's development by commandeering local resources and job opportunities.

Thakur, previously serving as Union Minister, stressed the importance of ridding Jharkhand of these influences to spur progress. He urged voters to cast their ballots in favor of BJP, assuring that the party aims to eliminate what he referred to as 'love jihad, land jihad, and job jihad,' issues he believes hinder the state's advancement.

Additionally, Thakur extended greetings on significant cultural occasions, such as Kartik Purnima and Jharkhand Foundation Day, underscoring the need for unity and collective action to overcome these challenges. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Pradhan Mantri Dharati Abha Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Yojana from Bihar, targeting the empowerment of tribal communities, as part of a broader effort to enhance their well-being through government schemes.

The initial phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections witnessed a promising voter turnout, surpassing that of 2019. The second phase is slated for November 20, with final vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)