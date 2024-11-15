Left Menu

Stalled Growth: Britain's Economic Challenges Under Rachel Reeves

Britain's economy contracted by 0.1% in September, and growth slowed to 0.1% for the third quarter. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves plans regulatory reforms to boost growth. Business investment rose 1.2%, but economists warn of lingering challenges. Expectations were dampened by downgraded growth forecasts for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:11 IST
Stalled Growth: Britain's Economic Challenges Under Rachel Reeves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising economic turn, Britain saw its economy contract by 0.1% in September, as services stagnated and manufacturing and construction sectors took a downturn, according to the Office for National Statistics. This marks a setback for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who aims to rejuvenate the country's growth trajectory.

During the third quarter, the economy expanded by only 0.1%, slowing from 0.5% in the previous quarter. Analysts had predicted a 0.2% increase. Reeves voiced dissatisfaction with the results and pledged to stimulate growth through investment and reforms, emphasizing the importance of the 'crown jewel' financial industry in her strategy.

Despite the disheartening data, a 1.2% increase in business investment offered a glimmer of hope. The Bank of England recently revised its 2024 growth forecast to 1%, anticipating a potential uplift in 2025 due to Reeves's budget plans. Economists caution that new business taxes could dampen investment, as geopolitical uncertainties loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024