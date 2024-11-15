Political Tensions Rise as Rally Approval Pending for Shivaji Park

In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has called off his scheduled November 17 rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The decision comes as the Election Commission has not yet granted permission for the event.

Instead of the rally, Thackeray plans to intensify his campaign through visits to various assembly segments in Mumbai and Thane. This move highlights the growing tension as both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS await clearance for their political gatherings.

Shivaji Park, a significant site in Mumbai's political history, is particularly symbolic as it hosted Bal Thackeray’s inaugural Dussehra rally. With the Shiv Sena founder's death anniversary approaching, calls for peaceful observance grow louder amid looming election deadlines.

