Political Tensions Rise as Rally Approval Pending for Shivaji Park
Raj Thackeray announces cancellation of MNS rally at Shivaji Park due to pending EC approval, opting for assembly visits instead. With the Maharashtra assembly elections nearing, both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS face challenges in securing rally permissions. Concerns grow over potential conflict at Bal Thackeray’s traditional assembly site.
In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has called off his scheduled November 17 rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The decision comes as the Election Commission has not yet granted permission for the event.
Instead of the rally, Thackeray plans to intensify his campaign through visits to various assembly segments in Mumbai and Thane. This move highlights the growing tension as both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS await clearance for their political gatherings.
Shivaji Park, a significant site in Mumbai's political history, is particularly symbolic as it hosted Bal Thackeray’s inaugural Dussehra rally. With the Shiv Sena founder's death anniversary approaching, calls for peaceful observance grow louder amid looming election deadlines.
