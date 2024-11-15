Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Probes, Allegations, and Name-Calling

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy demands an SIT probe into allegations by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the BJP offering bribes to Congress MLAs in Karnataka. The demand arises amidst ongoing police investigations into another scam involving Siddaramaiah and racially charged remarks exchanged between Kumaraswamy and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Updated: 15-11-2024 15:54 IST
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine claims made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe Congress MLAs to destabilize the Karnataka government.

Siddaramaiah asserted that none of the Congress MLAs accepted the Rs 50 crore bribes, and criticized the BJP for implicating him in false cases such as the MUDA site allotment scam. This case is currently being investigated by the Lokayukta police, following a directive from a special court.

Amidst these political tensions, Kumaraswamy also responded to racial slurs from Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. The comments were made during the campaign for the Channapatna bypolls, where Kumaraswamy's son is a contestant. Kumaraswamy criticized the culture these statements represent and called for accountability before votes are counted on November 23.

