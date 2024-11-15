Tribals: From Neglect to Recognition
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Congress for ignoring tribal contributions to India's independence. Highlighting PM Modi's efforts in recognizing tribal leaders, he praised initiatives like the JANMAN Yojana for tribal welfare. Scindia emphasized the election of India's first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu, as a milestone.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the Congress party of neglecting India's tribal leaders in the historical narrative of independence. Speaking on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Scindia underscored the significant role of tribals, declaring them essential heroes for all India, not just the tribal community.
Scindia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rectifying this oversight since 2014. Modi has prioritized recognizing tribal leaders by appointing them to key governmental roles. Scindia highlighted the election of Droupadi Murmu, the nation's first tribal President, despite Congress's opposition to her candidacy.
The Minister applauded initiatives like the JANMAN Yojana for the upliftment of tribes, including developing 12,000 tribal-centric villages and boosting Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Expressing optimism, Scindia urged tribal communities to engage in India's developmental journey from 2014 to 2047, aspiring towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.
