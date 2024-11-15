Chandigarh Conflict: Punjab-Haryana Spar Over Land Allotment for Assembly Building
The Aam Aadmi Party, representing Punjab, opposed the Centre's alleged decision to allocate Chandigarh land for Haryana's new assembly. Punjab insists on its claim over Chandigarh, while Haryana asserts equal rights. The ongoing dispute over Chandigarh has rekindled tensions, with both states holding firm on their positions.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party has vocalized its opposition to the reported approval of land allocation in Chandigarh for Haryana's new assembly building. Delegates led by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted Punjab's claim over Chandigarh, sparking a heated debate with Haryana at various political levels.
Chandigarh, a shared capital between Punjab and Haryana since 1966, has long been a focal point of contention. Haryana insists on its right to develop the land for its assembly, refuting Punjab's exclusive claims. Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stressed that turning the SYL water dispute into a political weapon contributes to rising tensions.
The ongoing regional clash reflects deep-seated historical disagreements, drawing attention from prominent leaders across both states who seek resolution while maintaining their respective constituencies' interests. As the situation unfolds, the debate underscores long-standing interstate challenges within India's broader political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
