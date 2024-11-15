Andhra Pradesh's Mounting Debt: A Detailed Breakdown

In a critical analysis of Andhra Pradesh's financial status, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu revealed that the state is under a debt of Rs 9.74 lakh crore, accumulated during the YSRCP's administration. He laid out the detailed components of this debt, encompassing state debt, corporate liabilities, and civil supplies dues, among others.

The CM condemned the previous YSRCP government for allegedly deflating capital expenditure, ignoring environmental concerns, and jeopardizing the state's financial health. Naidu accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of personal extravagance while failing to maintain fiscal reserves or attract investors.

Promising a turnaround, Naidu announced plans for infrastructure developments and welfare housing projects, ensuring plots for eligible families and indicating the construction of a railway zone in Vizag. Additional welfare initiatives are set to surpass pre-election pledges, as the CM vowed to restore Andhra Pradesh's economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)