UDF Accuses LDF Candidate P Sarin of Voter Registration Fraud

In a heated political clash, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has levelled serious allegations against P Sarin, the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate in the Palakkad by-poll. The UDF claims Sarin obtained residency certification and voter registration through unfair means, purportedly with assistance from the BJP.

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, has alleged that Sarin's residency certificate was fraudulently obtained due to the BJP's influence over the Palakkad municipality. He contends that Sarin, having lived in the constituency for only three months, secured the certificate despite not meeting the required six-month residency requirement.

However, Sarin and his wife, in a joint press conference, have refuted these claims as baseless, insisting they have been residents since 2018. They criticized dragging uninvolved family members into this issue. Sarin acknowledged voting from a different constituency in 2024 but maintains his rightful voter ID registration in Palakkad.

(With inputs from agencies.)