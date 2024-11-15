Mamata Criticizes BJP Over Swami Vivekananda's Legacy and Adivasi Recognition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday directed sharp criticism at the BJP, accusing it of leveraging Swami Vivekananda's name during elections while neglecting the preservation of his ancestral home.

Speaking at a function marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, Banerjee asserted that her administration, alongside the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, played a pivotal role in acquiring and safeguarding Swami Vivekananda's residence. This move has transformed it into a significant international religious site.

In a broader appeal, Banerjee urged the central government to formally recognize the Sari and Sarna belief systems of Adivasi communities as official religions, highlighting the state's legislative efforts and ongoing surveys to support this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)