Close Shave: Councillor Sushanta Ghosh Escapes Assassination Attempt

In a startling incident on Friday evening, Trinamool Congress councillor Sushanta Ghosh of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ward no 108 narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. Two individuals approached him on a two-wheeler, attempting to shoot the leader at close range.

One attacker was apprehended by locals and later arrested by police. According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred around 8.10 PM in Kasba. The assailant aimed a handgun at Ghosh, but the weapon failed to discharge, likely due to a mechanical issue.

Efforts to escape were thwarted as locals caught one of the attackers. The motive remains unclear, as Ghosh, a 12-year councillor, expressed disbelief at the attempt on his life. Police have initiated an investigation, with local MP Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan visiting the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)