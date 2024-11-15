Left Menu

Pete Hegseth's Controversial Nomination: Allegations and Politics Intertwined

Pete Hegseth, nominated by Donald Trump as the Secretary of Defence, faced a sexual assault accusation in 2017 after speaking at a Republican event in California. Despite police involvement, no charges were filed. Hegseth's lawyer dismissed the claims as false. Hegseth remains controversial for his political views and personal life.

Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:33 IST
  United States
  • United States

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defence, faced serious allegations of sexual assault in 2017 following his appearance at a Republican gathering in Monterey, California. City officials reported the accusations but investigations concluded without charges.

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, emphatically denied the allegations, labelling them as "completely false." Monterey City declined to release the detailed police report, citing state public records law exemptions.

At the time of the alleged incident, Hegseth was undergoing a divorce due to infidelity complications. Despite the controversy, the Trump transition team endorsed Hegseth as a qualified candidate committed to enhancing U.S. military power in line with Trump's policies.

