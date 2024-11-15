Pete Hegseth's Controversial Nomination: Allegations and Politics Intertwined

Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defence, faced serious allegations of sexual assault in 2017 following his appearance at a Republican gathering in Monterey, California. City officials reported the accusations but investigations concluded without charges.

Hegseth's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, emphatically denied the allegations, labelling them as "completely false." Monterey City declined to release the detailed police report, citing state public records law exemptions.

At the time of the alleged incident, Hegseth was undergoing a divorce due to infidelity complications. Despite the controversy, the Trump transition team endorsed Hegseth as a qualified candidate committed to enhancing U.S. military power in line with Trump's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)