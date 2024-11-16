Diplomatic Talks: Xi Meets Japan PM in Lima
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Lima, Peru, during the APEC forum summit. They discussed major issues of principle involving history and Taiwan, marking their first meeting since Ishiba took office in October.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 16-11-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 07:26 IST
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Lima, Peru.
Xi emphasized the need for Japan to address important issues of principle, specifically citing history and Taiwan, according to reports from Chinese state media.
This meeting represented the first dialogue between Xi and Ishiba since the Japanese leader assumed office in October, highlighting a pivotal moment in Asian diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Shigeru Ishiba
- Japan
- China
- APEC
- Lima
- Peru
- diplomatic
- history
- Taiwan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Vulnerability to Strength: The Urgent Path to Global Climate Resilience
Greek Firefighters Demand Permanent Posts Amid Climate Crisis
China Urges Continued US Climate Cooperation Amidst Election Uncertainty
Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed
Azerbaijan to Lead with New Climate Investment Standards at COP29