Diplomatic Talks: Xi Meets Japan PM in Lima

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Lima, Peru, during the APEC forum summit. They discussed major issues of principle involving history and Taiwan, marking their first meeting since Ishiba took office in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 16-11-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 07:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Lima, Peru.

Xi emphasized the need for Japan to address important issues of principle, specifically citing history and Taiwan, according to reports from Chinese state media.

This meeting represented the first dialogue between Xi and Ishiba since the Japanese leader assumed office in October, highlighting a pivotal moment in Asian diplomatic relations.

Latest News

