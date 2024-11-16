Diplomatic Talks: Xi Meets Japan PM in Lima

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Lima, Peru.

Xi emphasized the need for Japan to address important issues of principle, specifically citing history and Taiwan, according to reports from Chinese state media.

This meeting represented the first dialogue between Xi and Ishiba since the Japanese leader assumed office in October, highlighting a pivotal moment in Asian diplomatic relations.

