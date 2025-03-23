Chirag Paswan Criticizes JUH's Boycott and Political Climate in Bihar

Union minister Chirag Paswan has strongly criticized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's (JUH) decision to boycott the Iftaar party organized by his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). On Saturday, JUH chief Arshad Madani announced the boycott as a protest against secular leaders' complacency on Muslim issues.

Paswan, addressing reporters while preparing for Monday's Iftaar, urged Madani to reconsider, questioning if the RJD, perceived as defenders of Muslim interests, were indeed effective. He cited his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's past effort to advocate for a Muslim chief minister in Bihar as a testament to genuine support for the minority community.

Expressing concern over crime and politically motivated attacks against Dalits during this election period, Paswan also criticized personal attacks on ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, while lamenting his party's exclusion from the state legislature and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)