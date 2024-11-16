NPP's Historic Victory: A New Era for Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet following the National People’s Power's record-breaking victory in the general election. The NPP secured a two-thirds majority and plans a smaller government, with cabinet appointments on Monday.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Following a historic win in the Sri Lankan general election, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is preparing to appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet members. The National People's Power (NPP) party secured a landslide victory, marking unprecedented feats in terms of percentage votes and parliamentary representation.
The NPP, overcoming the previous record held by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's party, dominated the polls, especially in the Jaffna electoral district. In an attempt to manage the government efficiently, NPP plans to limit the cabinet to 25 seats, with a potential for fewer if feasible, according to senior spokesman Tilwin Silva.
The election outcome marks a paradigm shift in Sri Lankan politics, as the NPP's win demonstrates public support for a leaner, more cost-effective government. The party's commitment to reducing governmental size aligns with the promise to minimize public expenses, a critical factor following their significant electoral triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
