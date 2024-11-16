Left Menu

Dynasty Politics Battle Intensifies in Sindhudurg

The Shiv Sena (UBT) targets dynasty politics in Sindhudurg, home to BJP MP Narayan Rane's sons, Nilesh and Nitesh. Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP for dynasty practices while defending his family legacy. The political rivalry between Thackeray and Rane escalates amid assembly polls, highlighting contrasting claims of dynastic influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kankavali | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a strategic campaign against dynasty politics in Sindhudurg, directly targeting BJP MP Narayan Rane and his sons, Nilesh and Nitesh. The Rane family is contesting assembly polls from the coastal district's constituencies, stirring a political storm.

Uddhav Thackeray, leading the Shiv Sena (UBT), aims to reclaim its former stronghold in the south Konkan region. Addressing rallies, Thackeray accused the BJP of practicing dynasty politics in Konkan while claiming to uphold the legacy of his family.

The rivalry between Uddhav Thackeray and Narayan Rane has intensified, as both parties accuse each other of dynastic practices. With assembly elections approaching, the contest puts a spotlight on family legacies and political muscle in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

